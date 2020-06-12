Team USA boxer Virginia Fuchs avoids doping punishment after violation caused by sex

U.S. Olympic team boxer Virginia Fuchs was cleared of a U.S. Anti-Doping Agency violation after the organization determined that banned substances found in her sample were transmitted during sex.

The USADA said in a statement Thursday that Fuchs’ urine sample was flagged on Feb. 13 because she tested positive for two banned substances. But the 32-year-old boxer was cleared after a further investigation.

“During a thorough investigation into the circumstances of Fuchs’ case, USADA determined that Fuchs’ male partner was using therapeutic doses of letrozole and GW1516 and the low amounts of letrozole metabolite and GW1516 metabolites detected in her sample were consistent with recent exposure to the substances via sexual transmission,” the agency said in a news release.

“Additionally, a WADA-accredited laboratory confirmed that products possessed by Fuchs’ partner contained therapeutic amounts of letrozole and GW1516.”

Fuchs, a flyweight boxer, missed out on making the U.S. Olympic team for the 2016 Rio Games and was training to make the team for the 2020 Tokyo Games before the pandemic shifted the event to next year.

“We strongly believe this case and others like it, including meat contamination and prescription medication contamination cases should be considered no violation,” USADA chief Travis Tygart said.

Fuchs also commented on the issue in a tweet.

“This has been a huge lesson for me and now that is over, I’m fully focused on preparing for Tokyo,” she wrote.

Fuchs finished with a silver medal in the 2019 Pan American Games and a bronze medal in the 2018 World Championships.