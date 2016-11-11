Bowman wins pole at Phoenix as Chase drivers seek more speed

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) Alex Bowman has won the pole at Phoenix International Raceway, where he led a trio of drivers not in the playoffs to the top of the leaderboard.

Bowman turned a lap at 140.521 mph Friday to win the first pole of his career. He has been a solid substitute for Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is sidelined with a concussion.

Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott qualified second and third as Chevrolets swept the top three.

The next three spots went to drivers racing for the championship. Joey Logano was fourth, followed by Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick.

Harvick is the favorite to win Sunday and has won six of his last eight races at Phoenix.

The only Chase drivers not to make it into the final round were Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch. Johnson already has a spot clinched in next week's finale, but Busch will start 19th on Sunday in his bid to be able to defend his Sprint Cup title.

Martin Truex Jr. wrecked during practice and was forced into his backup car. But it couldn't pass inspection before qualifying began and Truex will start last Sunday.