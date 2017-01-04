Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 31, 2017

Both Super Bowl teams will miss postseason for first time in more than a decade

By Cameron DaSilva | FoxSports
SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos forces Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers to fumble the ball during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Last year's Super Bowl was filled with star power. Cam Newton, Peyton Manning, Josh Norman, Von Miller. It was a matchup between two teams looking like they were built for the future -- with the exception of Manning -- but things didn't work out so well this season for the Panthers and Broncos.

With the Broncos' loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night, they're officially eliminated from playoff contention -- joining the Panthers in that regard.

For the first time in 13 years, neither of the teams that played in the previous year's Super Bowl made the playoffs. The last time it happened was in 2003 when the Buccaneers went 7-9 and the Raiders finished a miserable 4-12.

This is only the fifth time ever that it's happened, which shows just how rare it is for two previously great teams to fall back the next year. It also occurred in 2002, 1999 and 1988.