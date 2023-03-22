Expand / Collapse search
Published

Boston radio host references ethnic slur toward ESPN personality; station whiffs attempt to walk it back

When asked about favorite alcoholic 'nips,' the host went in another direction with the term

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
A radio host at Boston's WEEI is under fire after the usage of an ethnic slur.

Chris Curtis, a WEEI host since 2013, and his co-hosts, Greg Hill and Courtney Cox, were discussing Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo's plan to formally present a proposal to outlaw small alcohol bottles known as nips.

Mina Kimes attends ESPN and CFP's Allstate Party At The Playoff Event at The Majestic Downtown on January 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Mina Kimes attends ESPN and CFP's Allstate Party At The Playoff Event at The Majestic Downtown on January 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

But the term is also a racial slur against the Japanese (shortened from Nippon) that gained prominence during World War II.

Cox then said the trio should discuss their "top five nips," in which she mentioned several alcoholic brands.

However, Curtis replied, "I'd probably go [ESPN NFL analyst] Mina Kimes."

Kimes is of Korean descent on her mother's side – the name-drop did not garner a response from any of the hosts but did get a laugh from producer Chris Scheim.

When the Boston Globe reached out for comment to WEEI, the station had the chance to save any wrongdoing but whiffed.

The station did not say anything regarding the slur other than claiming that the host mistook Kimes for actress Mila Kunis, who is Ukranian-Jewish.

Mila Kunis stars in a new Netflix film, "Luckiest Girl Alive" adapted from a novel with the same name, written by Jessica Knoll.

Mila Kunis stars in a new Netflix film, "Luckiest Girl Alive" adapted from a novel with the same name, written by Jessica Knoll. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

Mina Kimes attends WrapWomen's Power Women Summit : The Changemakers Of 2021 at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on December 01, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

Mina Kimes attends WrapWomen's Power Women Summit : The Changemakers Of 2021 at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on December 01, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

After the confusion, Kimes changed her Twitter profile picture to a photo of Kunis.

