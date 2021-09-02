Boise State's Tyric LeBeauf returns interception 100 yards for touchdown

Boise State cornerback Tyric LeBeauf made a huge play in the first quarterback against Central Florida on Thursday night in the Broncos’ first game of the 2021 season.

Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel had led the team into the red zone and he was looking to get a score when LeBeauf stepped in front of one of his passes and returned the ball 100 yards for a touchdown. Gabriel was trying to find a wide receiver in the corner of the end zone.

Boise State would score again later in the first score on a short Andrew Van Buren run.

LeBeauf’s interception was the second of his collegiate career.

The junior had one interception and one tackle last season. He played in five games. He returned the interception only 12 yards – nothing like Thursday’s night Pick Six.

He appeared in 12 games in 2019 as a redshirt freshman. He had nine tackles and broke up a pass.

LeBeauf was a three-star recruit out of Long Beach Poly High School in California. He was one of the top cornerbacks in the west, according to Scout.com. As a senior in 2017, he had 47 tackles with four interceptions.

Boise State finished 5-2 last season.