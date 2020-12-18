Boca Raton Bowl 2020: UCF vs. BYU preview, how to watch & more

The Boca Raton Bowl will be played between the Central Florida Knights and the BYU Cougars on Dec. 22. The game will be played at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.

It will be the seventh edition of the Boca Raton Bowl when UCF and BYU match up. Neither team has played in this bowl game before. Florida Atlantic defeated SMU in last season’s game.

UCF will certainly have its hands full against the Zach Wilson-led Cougars offense. The Knights finished 6-3 in the regular season with five of their wins coming in conference play. Dillon Gabriel threw for 3,353 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. He’s only thrown four interceptions but has been sacked 22 times.

Greg McRae and Otis Anderson each have run for 600-plus yards. McRae has nine touchdowns and Anderson has four. Marlon Williams carried the load at receiver. He has 71 catches for 1,039 yards and 10 touchdowns.

BYU might have been playing in a New Year’s Day game if they didn’t lose to Coastal Carolina. Wilson led the Cougars to 10 wins. He has 3,267 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes this season. Tyler Allgeier has led the rushing attack with 957 yards and 12 touchdowns. Dax Milne leads with 63 catches for 1,118 yards and eight touchdowns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s the fifth straight bowl game for UCF. The Knights won the Gasparilla Bowl last year. BYU lost in the Hawaii Bowl last season.

**

BOCA RATON BOWL INFO

Date: Dec. 22

Time (ET): 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stadium: FAU Stadium

Location: Boca Raton, Fla.

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

BOCA RATON BOWL RECENT WINNERS

2019: Florida Atlantic

2018: UAB

2017: Florida Atlantic

2016: Western Kentucky

2015: Toledo