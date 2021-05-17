Bob Baffert temporarily suspended from entering horses in New York

Legendary trainer Bob Baffert was temporarily suspended from entering horses in New York on Monday afternoon, and he will not be able to occupy stall space at Belmont Park, Saratoga Race Course, and Aqueduct Racetrack.

The Belmont Stakes will take place on June 5, which means Baffert will not be allowed to enter horses in the race.

The New York Racing Association made the announcement in the aftermath of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s positive test for betamethasone. If a split sample returns the same finding, it would trigger a disqualification, as well as a loss of purse money.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is required to wait for the split-sample results before taking any course of action.

"In order to maintain a successful thoroughbred racing industry in New York, NYRA must protect the integrity of the sport for our fans, the betting public and racing participants," Dave O'Rourke, the NYRA President and CEO, said in a statement. "That responsibility demands the action taken today in the best interests of thoroughbred racing."

According to the NYRA, Baffert's previous penalties in Kentucky, California, and Arkansas were also taken into consideration. They will make a final determination about the length and terms of the suspension once Medina Spirit's second test is revealed.

On May 9, Baffert said that 21 picograms of the corticosteroid showed up in Medina Spirit's blood sample. The drug is used to help a horse's joints. The following day, Baffert said that an ointment was used leading up to the Kentucky Derby to treat the horse for a skin condition.

Medina Spirit finished in third place in Saturday's Preakness race after Maryland officials required Medina Spirit and other Baffert-trained Preakness runners Concert Tour, and Beautiful Gift underwent three rounds of prerace testing before they would be allowed to run. All three passed and were cleared to race.

Concert Tour came in ninth in the Preakness on Saturday. Beautiful Gift was seventh in the Black-Eyed Susan on Friday.

As of Monday, Baffert has had five violations involving impermissible levels of medication in his horses over the past 13 months. He was fined in Kentucky and Arkansas and avoided a suspension in Arkansas following an appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.