Blues resume homestand versus Oilers

(SportsNetwork.com) - The St. Louis Blues look to further rebound from a subpar homestand on Saturday night when they aim for a sixth straight victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

The Blues lost some ground in the race for the top spot in the Central Division with a recent 1-3-0 homestand, but they kicked off a five-game swing on Thursday with a hard-fought 2-1 shootout win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Alexander Steen had the winning goal in the third round of the tiebreaker and Brian Elliott ended with 30 saves for a Blues club that won for the eighth time in its past nine on the road.

After Vladimir Tarasenko put St. Louis ahead in the second round of the shootout, Andrew Ladd briefly kept Winnipeg alive before Steen snuck a backhander past Jets goaltender Michael Hutchinson to win it.

"It was like a playoff game, lots at stake for both teams," said Blues coach Ken Hitchcock.

Patrik Berglund scored in regulation for the Blues, who trail the first-place Nashville Predators by seven points. They also are just three points ahead of the third-place Chicago Blackhawks.

St. Louis, which visits Vancouver on Sunday, will tangle with Edmonton for the third and final time this season tonight. The Blues have won five in a row, 10 of 11 and 16 of the previous 19 meetings overall as well as four in a row at Edmonton.

The Oilers are looking to play spoiler down the stretch and did so on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Benoit Pouliot scored twice in the first period and Ben Scrivens made the tallies stand up with 33 saves. He recorded 15 of those in the third period.

"I was able to see a lot of the shots and thats a credit to the (defensemen)," Scrivens said.

Jordan Eberle assisted on both of Pouliot's scores for Edmonton, which had lost two straight and four of five coming.

Oilers forward and 2012 No. 1 overall pick Nail Yakupov missed the contest with a groin injury, though defenseman -- and potential trade chip -- Jeff Petry returned to the lineup after a two-game absence due to bruised ribs.

Yakupov was able to return to practice on Thursday and could return to action tonight. He has nine goals and 12 assists in 61 games this season.