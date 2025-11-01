Blue Jays star channels Canadian sports hero ahead of World Series Game 7

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. channeled a Canadian sports hero prior to Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Guerrero was spotted walking into the Rogers Center with the jersey of Canadian women’s hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin. The slugging first baseman appeared to be locked in as he walked into the stadium to prepare for the biggest game of his career.

Poulin has four Olympic gold medals to her name. She helped Team Canada to wins in 2010, 2014 and 2022. Canada won a silver medal in 2018. She also has four gold medals in the world championships. She currently plays in the Professional Women’s Hockey League for the Montreal Victoire.

She reacted on her Instagram Stories to Guerrero’s nod.

"Wow," she wrote with a tearful emoji. "Let’s go Blue Jays!"

It’s do or die for the Blue Jays and the Dodgers on Saturday night. The game begins at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on FOX. Max Scherzer will start for Toronto and Shohei Ohtani will be on the bump for the Dodgers.

Guerrero is batting .412 in the postseason with eight home runs and 15 RBI. He leads postseason competitors in RBI and is tied with Ohtani in home runs.

Toronto has not won a World Series since 1993. The Dodgers are the defending champions.