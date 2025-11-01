Expand / Collapse search
Blue Jays star channels Canadian sports hero ahead of World Series Game 7

Game 7 can be seen on FOX at 8 pm ET

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Blue Jays open as underdog for Game 7 of World Series Video

Blue Jays open as underdog for Game 7 of World Series

Fox News senior correspondent Steve Harrigan hears from Toronto Blue Jays fans eager to watch their team win its first World Series since 1993 on ‘Fox Report.’

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. channeled a Canadian sports hero prior to Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Guerrero was spotted walking into the Rogers Center with the jersey of Canadian women’s hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin. The slugging first baseman appeared to be locked in as he walked into the stadium to prepare for the biggest game of his career.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr cheers on

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after hitting a double as Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas (72) looks on during the sixth inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series in Toronto on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Poulin has four Olympic gold medals to her name. She helped Team Canada to wins in 2010, 2014 and 2022. Canada won a silver medal in 2018. She also has four gold medals in the world championships. She currently plays in the Professional Women’s Hockey League for the Montreal Victoire.

She reacted on her Instagram Stories to Guerrero’s nod.

"Wow," she wrote with a tearful emoji. "Let’s go Blue Jays!"

Vladimir Guerrero Jr hits a double

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series in Toronto on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.  (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

It’s do or die for the Blue Jays and the Dodgers on Saturday night. The game begins at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on FOX. Max Scherzer will start for Toronto and Shohei Ohtani will be on the bump for the Dodgers.

Guerrero is batting .412 in the postseason with eight home runs and 15 RBI. He leads postseason competitors in RBI and is tied with Ohtani in home runs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr looks downcast

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) walks back to the dugout after being stranded on base during the sixth inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Toronto on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.  (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto has not won a World Series since 1993. The Dodgers are the defending champions.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

