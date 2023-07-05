Expand / Collapse search
Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays recall Alek Manoah to make start following demotion to minor leagues after struggles

Manoah is 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA in 13 starts this season

Associated Press
Alek Manoah is set to return to the Toronto Blue Jays' rotation after he was sent to the minors last month because he was struggling, manager John Schneider said Tuesday.

Manoah is scheduled to start Friday at Detroit, and All-Star Kevin Gausman will have his outing pushed back a day.

Alek Manoah deep breath on mound

Alek Manoah #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2022 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Blue Jays 4-2. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

A first-time All-Star and finalist for the AL Cy Young Award last year, he is 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA in 13 starts after going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts last season. The 25-year-old right-hander was sent to the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League on June 6 after he couldn’t get out of the first inning against the Houston Astros the previous day.

GLEYBER TORRES LEADS YANKEES TO WIN OVER ORIOLES WITH HOME RUN, DARING BASERUNNING

Alex Manoah hands ball to John Schneider

Alek Manoah #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays is taken out of the game by manager John Schneider against the Baltimore Orioles in the sixth inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on May 20, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

"We've been saying all along there's been a pretty good checklist of things we want to see," Schneider said. "Minor tweak mechanically. We liked what we saw in terms of comparing it to last year as opposed to the beginning of this year. He's in a zone."

On Sunday, Manoah struck out 10 and allowed one run over five innings for Double-A New Hampshire against Portland. Schneider said he will probably rejoin the team on Wednesday.

Alek Manoah throws pitch

Alek Manoah #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning in Game One of their AL Wild Card series at Rogers Centre on October 7, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

"He just wants to win, and talking to him this whole time, he just wants to be a part of it and was frustrated that he wasn't giving our team a chance to win every time," Schneider said. "But he wants to be here in the ups and the downs."