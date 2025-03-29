Blue Jays manager John Schneider drops F-bomb in hot mic moment with umpire

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider was caught disagreeing with home plate umpire Will Little during the team’s 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles Friday, and it was all caught on a broadcast.

Blue Jays second baseman Andrés Giménez was at the plate with runners on first and third base, no outs and the score tied at 0-0.

With the count 2-2, Orioles starting pitcher Charlie Morton threw a breaking ball down and in to the lefty hitter. Gimenez tried to check his swing, but Little said he went around and struck out.

Giménez then motioned to the bench that he was grazed by the pitch and should be awarded first base. As Giménez began discussing the potential hit by pitch with Little, Schneider emerged from the dugout to join the conversation that Apple TV+ microphones picked up.

"He’s saying the ball hit him," Little told Scheider. "But we’ve got a swing, so we’ve got a dead ball."

"How the f--- are you gonna call that?" Schneider said in disbelief at Little’s call on the swing.

Giménez ended up striking out, and the Blue Jays did not score in the bottom of the inning. Despite the conversation between Schneider and Little, the Blue Jays manager was not ejected.

Despite the scoreless first inning, the Blue Jays bats came alive, and they roughed up Morton with seven hits and four runs over 3⅓ innings. The Blue Jays' win was their first of the season, and the Orioles' loss was their first.

Five hitters had two hits apiece for the Blue Jays in the win — Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Anthony Santander, George Springer and Will Wagner.

The teams, both 1-1, play Saturday at 3:07 p.m. ET. Max Scherzer will start for the Blue Jays, while Dean Kremer will take the bump for the Orioles.

