Blue Jays' Kawasaki struggles to smoke celebratory cigar (VIDEO)

Ahh the excitement of the postseason. The anticipation. The clinch. The celebration. The celebration cigars. All of it is great.

Unless you're Munenori Kawasaki of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Jays celebrated their first postseason berth since 1993 in an almost low-key style. No champagne showers. No tarped lockers. Just t-shirts and cigars.

Apparently, Kawasaki wanted in on the action, tried to handle it like a champ, but ultimately had to cough it up:

Kawasaki uses "Michael Jordan" as his alias at Starbucks, but he has a long way to go to match MJ's love for cigars.

