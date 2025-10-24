Blue Jays fans boo Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani ahead of World Series Game 1

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fans at the Rogers Centre in Toronto loudly booed Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani ahead of Game 1 of the World Series Friday.

While it is common for fans to jeer opposing players during pregame lineups, the boos that serenaded Ohtani were uniquely loud compared to those for his Dodgers teammates.

Ohtani didn't quiet the crowd either when he came up for his first plate appearance of the game, striking out to lead off the first inning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When Ohtani entered free agency in the winter of 2023, he visited the Blue Jays as a potential suitor before signing with the Dodgers.

The Blue Jays gave Ohtani a hat and a jacket for Decoy, Ohtani’s dog. Blue Jays manager John Schneider joked he would like both of those gifts back.

DODGERS ATTEMPT TO JOIN EXCLUSIVE MLB RANKS IN WORLD SERIES TITLE DEFENSE VS. BLUE JAYS

"I hope he brought his hat, the Blue Jay hat that he took from us in our meeting. I hope he brought it back, finally," Schneider said Thursday.

"And the jacket for Decoy," he added. "It’s like, ‘Give us our stuff back already.’"

Ohtani smiled when he heard about Schneider’s remarks and simply said through a translator, "It’s in my garage."

The Blue Jays manager said he wasn’t sure how close the team came to signing the Japanese superstar.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When we met with him, you felt good about it, and you felt good about the feedback he was giving about our organization and opportunity here," Schneider said.

"But you never really know what a player’s feeling in free agency, and there’s a lot of things that have to line up for them personally, too. So, you can’t really think about what if. You think about the 26 (players) that we have."