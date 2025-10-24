Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

MLB Postseason

Blue Jays fans boo Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani ahead of World Series Game 1

Dodgers superstar struck out in first at-bat after harsh reception from Toronto crowd

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Are the Dodgers already one of the best teams ever? | The Herd Video

Are the Dodgers already one of the best teams ever? | The Herd

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be looking to be the first team in MLB to repeat in 25 years. Colin Cowherd asks if the Dodgers are the best team ever if they repeat as champions.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fans at the Rogers Centre in Toronto loudly booed Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani ahead of Game 1 of the World Series Friday. 

While it is common for fans to jeer opposing players during pregame lineups, the boos that serenaded Ohtani were uniquely loud compared to those for his Dodgers teammates

Ohtani didn't quiet the crowd either when he came up for his first plate appearance of the game, striking out to lead off the first inning. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When Ohtani entered free agency in the winter of 2023, he visited the Blue Jays as a potential suitor before signing with the Dodgers. 

The Blue Jays gave Ohtani a hat and a jacket for Decoy, Ohtani’s dog. Blue Jays manager John Schneider joked he would like both of those gifts back.

DODGERS ATTEMPT TO JOIN EXCLUSIVE MLB RANKS IN WORLD SERIES TITLE DEFENSE VS. BLUE JAYS

Dodgers and Blue Jays World Series promo

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays meet in the 2025 World Series. (FOX)

"I hope he brought his hat, the Blue Jay hat that he took from us in our meeting. I hope he brought it back, finally," Schneider said Thursday.

"And the jacket for Decoy," he added. "It’s like, ‘Give us our stuff back already.’"

Ohtani smiled when he heard about Schneider’s remarks and simply said through a translator, "It’s in my garage."

The Blue Jays manager said he wasn’t sure how close the team came to signing the Japanese superstar. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reacts to striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of Game 1 of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Centre. (Dan Hamilton/Imagn Images)

"When we met with him, you felt good about it, and you felt good about the feedback he was giving about our organization and opportunity here," Schneider said. 

"But you never really know what a player’s feeling in free agency, and there’s a lot of things that have to line up for them personally, too. So, you can’t really think about what if. You think about the 26 (players) that we have."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

Close modal

Continue