Blue Jackets, Jets pull off major trade involving Pierre-Luc Dubois and Patrik Laine

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Winnipeg Jets showed Saturday the NHL can also have huge blockbuster trades in the middle of the season.

Columbus traded Pierre-Luc Dubois to Winnipeg for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic. The Jets also acquired a 2022 third-round draft pick in the deal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dubois had been rumored to be on the trade block for weeks after Columbus coach John Tortorella told reporters that the forward wanted out. The 22-year-old has played in five games for the Blue Jackets this season and recorded one goal.

He led the team with 49 points and 31 assists during the 2019-20 shortened season. He had four goals and six assists in 10 Stanley Cup playoff games for Columbus last year.

Laine, 22, was recently placed on the injured reserve list with an upper-body injury. He’s only played in one game for the Jets so far this season.

RADULOV, PAVELSKI 2 GOALS AS STARS BEAT PREDS 7-0 IN OPENER

Last year, Laine recorded 28 goals and 35 points for Winnipeg. He played in 68 games. He played in all of Winnipeg’s games in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Columbus also acquired Roslovic, a former first-round pick of the Jets. The center has yet to play this season. In 2019-20, he recorded 12 goals and 17 assists in 71 games.

"Strengthening our lineup offensively has been a priority for us and the additions of Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic accomplish just that," Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalaninen said in a statement. "Patrik is a player we know very well and in a short time has become one of our league's most proficient goal scorers. Jack is an exciting young player with great potential and we're thrilled to bring him home to Columbus as a Blue Jacket."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Columbus is 1-2-2 this season. Winnipeg is 3-1-0.