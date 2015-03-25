Blaum tops Wagner in playoff in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (SportsNetwork.com) - Ryan Blaum birdied the first playoff hole on Sunday to top Alan Wagner and win the Brazil Open.

Blaum and Wagner each carded a 3-under 66 during their final round at Gavea Golf & Country Club to finish tied for the lead at 11-under-par 265.

Wagner's final round included an eagle at the 18th hole to force the playoff, but he could not repeat his heroics in the playoff when the duo returned to the 18th tee.

The Argentine instead hit his second shot out of bounds en route to a double- bogey 7, allowing Blaum to calmly convert his birdie putt to collect his second career victory on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

Alexandre Rocha (65) took third place at 9-under, while Ronaldo Francisco (66) finished in fourth at minus-8.

Paulo Pinto (67), Nicolas Geyger (67), Andres Echavarria (68) and Gustavo Acosta (70) shared fifth at 7-under 269.