Blackhawks waive Corey Perry after 'unacceptable' conduct

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Tuesday that they waived longtime veteran Corey Perry after he engaged in "unacceptable" conduct.

The team said they held an internal investigation on the matter and found he violated both his contract and organization policies "intended to promote professional and safe work environments."

"In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately," the team said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Over the weekend, Perry's agent, Pat Morris, said Perry had stepped away to attend to personal matters, but the Blackhawks said it was a "team decision" to "hold him out."

Perry, 38, signed a $2 million contract with Chicago for this season with $2 million in potential incentives.

An Anaheim Ducks legend, Perry won the Stanley Cup in 2007 in southern California where he spent 14 of his 19 NHL seasons thus far. He also spent time with the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning.

MINNESOTA WILD GOALIE WEARS NATIVE AMERICAN MASK DESPITE THREATS OF PUNISHMENT FROM NHL

He made the Stanley Cup Final three years straight from 2020 to 2022, but lost all three.

Perry appeared in 16 games with the Blackhawks where he scored four goals and had five assists and was -6 on the ice.

Chicago brought in Perry alongside Taylor Hall to groom No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard, who is arguably the most highly-touted NHL prospect since Sidney Crosby. Bedard and Crosby ironically went face-to-face with his NHL debut in that game's opening faceoff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hall, though, tore his ACL earlier this season and is out for the year, so he and Perry are both done for.

Chicago's 12 points (6-13-0) are tied for the lowest in the NHL.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.