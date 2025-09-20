NHL star reveals fiancée received heart transplant after suffering 'major heart failure' during vacation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buffalo Sabres star Rasmus Dahlin revealed in an open letter to hockey fans that his fiancée, Carolina Matovac, received a heart transplant after she experienced "major heart failure" while the couple was vacationing in France early this summer.

The Sabres captain detailed the traumatic experience in a letter shared by the team Friday. According to Dahlin, Matovac had been feeling ill for several days, which led to her experiencing "major heart failure."

"Fortunately, she received CPR on multiple occasions, and up to a couple of hours at a time to keep her alive, which ultimately saved her life. Without her receiving lifesaving CPR, the result would have been unimaginable. It is hard to even think about the worst-case scenario," he wrote.

Matovac remained on life support for weeks before receiving the transplant in France.

"Without the incredible commitment, expertise, care, and sensitivity of all the people who treated Carolina, we would not be in the position that we are in today, with Carolina recovering well and on the path to a full recovery."

Dahlin thanked Matovac’s medical team, the NHL and NHLPA, and the Pegula family for their support. He said that by sharing this life-altering experience, he hopes to remind others to "appreciate our experiences, the people closest to us, and the importance of fully living each day."

"While Carolina is still working through her rehab to return to be with me in Buffalo, she has demonstrated an incredible determination, spirit, positivity, and resilience that I am in awe of. This has undoubtedly been the most challenging chapter of our lives, however it is something that we have learned so much from. We will continue to grow from these experiences and are so grateful for all the love and support we have received. We are truly blessed in so many ways and fully realize how fortunate we are."

Dahlin, 25, is entering his eighth NHL season after being selected first overall by Buffalo in the 2018 draft. The Swedish defenseman has topped 50 points in each of his past four seasons and was selected to represent his country at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.




