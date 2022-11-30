Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills
Published

Bills' Von Miller reveals details of knee injury, targets Week 14 return date

Miller hopeful he will be available to play the Jets on Dec. 11

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Buffalo Bills have officially ruled out veteran linebacker Von Miller for Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots as he deals with "lateral meniscus damage" suffered during their Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions.

The Bills’ updated injury report on Wednesday officially ruled Miller out with a knee injury after he did not participate in practice this week.

Miller addressed the injury during his podcast, "The Voncast," on Tuesday, saying he hopes to return for the Bills’ Week 14 matchup vs. the New York Jets.

BILLS’ VON MILLER DID NOT TEAR ACL, EXPECTED TO BE REEVALUATED IN 7-10 DAYS: REPORT

"I did get hurt. The news is not the best of news, but it's definitely not the worst of news. It's kind of like in the middle," he said.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is carted off the field during the first half against the Detroit Lions, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is carted off the field during the first half against the Detroit Lions, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

"I didn't tear my ACL, that was the huge part of it. I do have some lateral meniscus damage, and it's going to have to be addressed. But I do feel like I can play through that. Just going to wait a little bit, wait a little bit, let the swelling go down for about seven to 10 days. And hopefully right before the Jets game, I will be back."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Miller added that he feels confident he’ll be able to battle through the injury, noting that this isn’t his first knee injury.

Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"I signed up to be a Buffalo Bill for a long time, and I want to do my best for my teammates, and I want to do my best for this organization and the fans, and I want to put myself in a situation to be able to produce and be able to go out there and do what I do each and every week."

Miller was carted off the sideline after getting injured late in the second quarter when Lions center Frank Ragnow accidentally stepped on his right ankle, causing Miller to awkwardly bend at his knee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He currently leads Buffalo with eight sacks, which is tied for 10th in the NFL entering this weekend.

Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.

Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

"He’s a future Hall of Famer for a reason," Bills coach Sean McDermott said this week. "That said, we’ve got to move forward this week. And the person or the people responsible to step in and step up have got to do the job, and that’s the way it goes."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings