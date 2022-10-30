Bills' Stefon Diggs talks trash to Packers' Jaire Alexander running out of tunnel before game

Buffalo Bills All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs has always been known as someone who can talk a little trash, and that showed up before he took on the Green Bay Packers Sunday night.

As the Packers were running out of the tunnel before the game, it was a sea of yellow and green until a red, white and blue jersey popped out of the tunnel face-to-face with Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. It was Diggs and he was jawing at the man that would probably be covering him on the night.

Alexander was going back at him as he made his way out on to the field before joining his teammates with the rest of the run.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The game hadn’t even kicked off yet, and tensions were high. But, hey, that’s part of the game.

But Diggs tried adding to it when he scored the Bills’ second touchdown of the game, though his teammates wanted him to celebrate instead of jawing at Alexander. The Packers corner also had some extracurricular tackling after Diggs fell in the end zone with the ball in his hand for the 26-yard score, though no flags were thrown.

CHIEFS' PATRICK MAHOMES SAYS RIVALRY WITH JOSH ALLEN HAS ‘LONG WAY TO GO’ BEFORE REACHING MANNING-BRADY LEVEL

Diggs didn’t, however, say a word to Alexander after he set up a Bills last-second field goal to end the half thanks to a double move with Alexander in coverage that resulted in a 53-yard catch to get into Packers’ territory.

Diggs ended the first half with 95 yards on just four receptions, while the Bills went up big, 24-7.

It’s been a rough go for the Packers overall of late, losing three straight games entering this tough matchup, and Diggs isn’t helping matters with his ability to stretch the Bills’ offense downfield and make those home run-type plays.

BILLS' JORDAN POYER MAKES 15-HOUR TREK FOR WEEK 6 GAME VS CHIEFS

But the Bills’ offense is tough to stop, with Josh Allen having the ability to extend any play with his arm and legs. Devin Singletary also rushed for 51 yards on six carries to get the Bills’ ground game going.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the second half still to go, and the Bills up big, Diggs might not be done having words with Alexander.