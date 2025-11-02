Bills keep Patrick Mahomes from throwing TD pass for first time in over year, Josh Allen scores 3 TDs in win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Buffalo Bills notched their fifth straight regular-season victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night as Josh Allen outdueled Patrick Mahomes and the defense stepped up.

Allen had three total touchdowns in the Bills’ 28-21 win. He rushed for two and threw for one more. The lone touchdown pass went to Dalton Kincaid. The tight end had a big day as well, catching six passes for 101 yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The victory was another regular-season notch on Allen’s belt over Mahomes. Buffalo hasn’t lost in the regular season to Kansas City since October 2020. The Chiefs won that game 26-17. And while the Bills will certainly take the victory to keep pace with the New England Patriots in the AFC East race, Buffalo will likely have to really prove themselves in the postseason.

The Bills haven’t defeated the Chiefs in the postseason since January 1994.

CHIEFS' TRAVIS KELCE GETS DRILLED BY BILLS DEFENDER, JAWS AT FANS WALKING TO LOCKER ROOM

Buffalo seemingly cracked the code to keep Mahomes at bay, despite the gunslinging quarterback continuously finding his targets for 28-yard completions or more.

Mahomes was 15-of-34 with 250 passing yards and an interception. The Bills’ defensive line got to him three times. It was the first time he was held without a touchdown pass in more than a year.

The Bills held the Chiefs to just 305 total yards on 10 total drives.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rashee Rice led the team with four catches for 80 yards. He had a rushing touchdown early in the game.

Buffalo improved to 6-2 with the win. Kansas City fell to 5-4.