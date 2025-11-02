Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Buffalo Bills

Bills keep Patrick Mahomes from throwing TD pass for first time in over year, Josh Allen scores 3 TDs in win

Bills have five straight regular-season wins over the Chiefs

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Herd Hierarchy for Week 9: Bills reappear, Patriots rise, Chiefs on top? | The Herd Video

Herd Hierarchy for Week 9: Bills reappear, Patriots rise, Chiefs on top? | The Herd

Colin Cowherd lists his NFL power rankings for Week 9 of the 2025/26 NFL season, including the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Buffalo Bills notched their fifth straight regular-season victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night as Josh Allen outdueled Patrick Mahomes and the defense stepped up.

Allen had three total touchdowns in the Bills’ 28-21 win. He rushed for two and threw for one more. The lone touchdown pass went to Dalton Kincaid. The tight end had a big day as well, catching six passes for 101 yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Josh Allen celebrates a TD

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Orchard Park. New York. (Adrian Kraus/AP Photo)

The victory was another regular-season notch on Allen’s belt over Mahomes. Buffalo hasn’t lost in the regular season to Kansas City since October 2020. The Chiefs won that game 26-17. And while the Bills will certainly take the victory to keep pace with the New England Patriots in the AFC East race, Buffalo will likely have to really prove themselves in the postseason.

The Bills haven’t defeated the Chiefs in the postseason since January 1994.

Patrick Mahomes tackled by Greg Rousseau

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, is stopped by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau, left, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Orchard Park. New York. (Adrian Kraus/AP Photo)

CHIEFS' TRAVIS KELCE GETS DRILLED BY BILLS DEFENDER, JAWS AT FANS WALKING TO LOCKER ROOM

Buffalo seemingly cracked the code to keep Mahomes at bay, despite the gunslinging quarterback continuously finding his targets for 28-yard completions or more.

Mahomes was 15-of-34 with 250 passing yards and an interception. The Bills’ defensive line got to him three times. It was the first time he was held without a touchdown pass in more than a year.

The Bills held the Chiefs to just 305 total yards on 10 total drives.

Patrick Mahomes gets sacked

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Orchard Park. New York. (Adrian Kraus/AP Photo)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rashee Rice led the team with four catches for 80 yards. He had a rushing touchdown early in the game.

Buffalo improved to 6-2 with the win. Kansas City fell to 5-4.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue