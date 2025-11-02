Chiefs' Travis Kelce gets drilled by Bills defender, jaws at fans walking to locker room

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce took a shot in the chest during the final offensive play of the first half in their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes moved the offense down to the goal line on a pass to Marquise Brown. A few plays later, he tried to hit Kelce in the back of the end zone but threw it behind his top target.

Kelce took a hit from Bills safety Cole Bishop that appeared to knock the wind out of him. He walked back to the locker room minutes before halftime as the Chiefs trailed 21-13. He was also bantering with Bills fans on his way to get checked out.

Fortunately, for the Chiefs, Kelce was back on the field for the second half and caught a pass on the first play from scrimmage.

Kelce has had a roller coaster season, giving the Chiefs great performances in some games and then nowhere to be found in others.

Last week, Kelce put together the best game he’s had all season. He caught six passes for 99 yards and scored a touchdown as Kansas City won 28-7. He only had three catches for 54 yards in the team’s 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kansas City came into its rivalry matchup against Buffalo winners of five of the last six games. The battles between the Chiefs and Bills are usually classics.