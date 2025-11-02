Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Travis Kelce gets drilled by Bills defender, jaws at fans walking to locker room

Chiefs trailed the Bills in the first half

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce took a shot in the chest during the final offensive play of the first half in their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes moved the offense down to the goal line on a pass to Marquise Brown. A few plays later, he tried to hit Kelce in the back of the end zone but threw it behind his top target.

Travis Kelce winces

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce grimaces after taking a hit in the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Orchard Park. New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Kelce took a hit from Bills safety Cole Bishop that appeared to knock the wind out of him. He walked back to the locker room minutes before halftime as the Chiefs trailed 21-13. He was also bantering with Bills fans on his way to get checked out.

Fortunately, for the Chiefs, Kelce was back on the field for the second half and caught a pass on the first play from scrimmage.

BEARS' COLSTON LOVELAND BOUNCES OFF 2 DEFENDERS TO SCORE CLUTCH TD FOR WIN OVER BENGALS

Travis Kelce avoids a tackler

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 2, 2025. (Gregory Fisher/Imagn Images)

Kelce has had a roller coaster season, giving the Chiefs great performances in some games and then nowhere to be found in others.

Last week, Kelce put together the best game he’s had all season. He caught six passes for 99 yards and scored a touchdown as Kansas City won 28-7. He only had three catches for 54 yards in the team’s 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Travis Kelce looks on

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks the sideline before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 2, 2025. (Mark Konezny/Imagn Images)

Kansas City came into its rivalry matchup against Buffalo winners of five of the last six games. The battles between the Chiefs and Bills are usually classics.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

