Buffalo Bills
Bills’ Josh Allen has fun with Aaron Rodgers’ win at Pebble Beach Pro-Am, says he sandbagged ‘the world’

Jets, Bills square off in Week 1 of NFL season

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is preparing to face New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers twice during the 2023 NFL season, but the two-time Pro Bowler met the four-time MVP on the golf course in February. 

At the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rodgers and professional golfer Ben Silverman were the Pro-Am team champions, with Allen and Keith Mitchell finishing four strokes behind. 

Josh Allen gives a thumbs down to the camera

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gives a thumbs-down while Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is interviewed during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on February 5, 2023, in California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

On a recent episode of the Barstool Sports podcast "Pardon My Take," Allen agreed that Rodgers "cheated" by getting a few too many strokes.

‘He may have gotten just seven or eight strokes too many, or nine," Allen said.

"I would say a lot of the golfers thought that, too," he continued.

Rodgers played with a 10 handicap after saying he last played golf during training camp leading up to the 2022 NFL season

"It's really significant," Rodgers said of the win, according to the PGA Tour website. "It's always been on my bucket list."

Allen and Rodgers are preparing to play their first season in the same division as the two quarterbacks will battle for AFC East supremacy.

Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers at a Pro-Am at Pebble Beach

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are interviewed during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on February 5, 2023, in California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

Rodgers and the Jets open their preseason schedule on Thursday against the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game. 

Rodgers will not play, with backup quarterback Zach Wilson getting the start against Browns’ third-string QB Kellen Mond. 

Rodgers hasn’t appeared in a preseason game since 2018, according to The Associated Press. 

"The guys asked me when’s the last time I played in the preseason, and I had a hard time actually pinpointing that. With these new joint practices, those kind of serve as that time, although I’m not getting hit," Rodgers said.

Aaron Rodgers looks down field

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers participates in drills at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey, on July 22, 2023. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

"I wouldn’t mind playing in the preseason. I wouldn’t mind. Most coaches just have that fear where they’d rather get you to the Week 1 than risk it, but I believe there’s a chance for the last one and that we’ll probably use Carolina and Tampa, those joint practices, as kind of our preseason tune-up."

