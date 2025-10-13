Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Buffalo Bills

Bills face backlash for Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration post

Bills also celebrated Thanksgiving in Canada

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Cabinet spontaneously applauds as Trump signs Columbus Day proclamation, declaring, 'We're back, Italians' Video

Cabinet spontaneously applauds as Trump signs Columbus Day proclamation, declaring, 'We're back, Italians'

President Donald Trump's Cabinet broke out into applause, Oct. 9, 2025, as Trump signed a proclamation honoring Italian explorer Christopher Columbus.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Buffalo Bills fired off a post on social media on Monday to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead of Columbus Day and the decision drew some pushback among fans.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is seen by activists as a counter-celebration against Columbus Day. It was established to highlight the suffering Native tribes in North America under European colonization. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

AJ Epenesa defends a pass

Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) pressures New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Columbus Day celebrates Italian explorer Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas in 1492.

Buffalo, New York, itself celebrates both days. The Bills only sent a post about Indigenous Peoples’ Day and noted that it was Thanksgiving in Canada.

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation last week to honor Columbus.

"Today we have your Columbus Day proclamation for Monday, which we're signing a bit early," White House staff secretary Will Scharf told Trump Thursday ahead of the monthly Cabinet meeting.

PATRICK MAHOMES GIVES COLD REACTION AFTER LIONS PLAYER SNUBS HIS HANDSHAKE TO START BRAWL WITH OPPONENT

Dawson Knox delivers a stiff arm

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) is hit by New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

"Columbus, obviously, discovered the New World in 1492. He was a great Italian explorer. He sailed his three ships, the Nina, the Pinto and Santa Maria, across the Atlantic Ocean, and landed in what's today the Caribbean. And this is a particularly important holiday for Italian Americans who celebrate the legacy of Christopher Columbus, and the innovation and explorer zeal that he represented," he continued. 

Applause was heard breaking out in the room as Trump added: "In other words, we're calling it Columbus Day."

Trump continued in his remarks Thursday saying, "We're back, Italians," as applause continued.

"That was the press that broke out in applause," Trump quipped of the warm reception to the proclamation. "I've never seen that happen. The press actually broke out in applause. Good. Columbus Day. We're back. Columbus Day. We're back, Italians. We love the Italians."

Curtis Samuel celebrates a touchdown

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) celebrates his touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Columbus Day was recognized as a federal holiday since 1971. In recent years, activists have attempted to get government officials to disassociate from Columbus. They say it celebrates colonialism and genocide of indigenous people — in favor of celebrating Native Americans. Activists also have worked to remove Columbus statues from cities, including toppling such statues during the riots of 2020.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue