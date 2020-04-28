Bills draft pick Tyler Bass nails impressive field goals in video

The Buffalo Bills selected kicker Tyler Bass in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday and it appears he is ready to compete for the starting job with Stephen Hauschka.

Bass made the case for the starting job on Monday when he posted a video of himself nailing a 50-yard field goal. Hitting a 50-yard field goal is impressive in its own right, but doing it without a running start is an entirely different story.

He then hit a 60-yard field goal taking only one step.

Bass was a standout kicker at Georgia Southern and was the starter for the Eagles for the last three seasons. Last season, he was 20-for-28 on field goals His 71.4 percentage was the lowest of his collegiate career. Bass was 19-for-21 in 2018 and 15-19 in 2017.

He said Saturday that he’s made a 71-yard field goal before with some wind at his back, according to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. He was able to have a pro day before the coronavirus pandemic shut things down. Bills special teams coach Heath Farwell was impressed with Bass, the newspaper reported.

“From what we put on tape, I felt I really had a shot to [get drafted],” Bass said. “To get that call from the Buffalo Bills, it was a dream come true.”