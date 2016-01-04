Bills' Dareus broke left foot in season-ending win over Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus helped the Buffalo Bills end the New York Jets' playoff chances while playing with a broken left foot.

Dareus revealed the injury by posting a picture and note on his Instagram account Monday, a day after the Bills closed their season with a 22-17 win.

The picture showed Dareus sitting on a hammock with his left foot in a protective boot. He then wrote that he broke his foot in the fourth quarter, ''but I had to finish the game for my team.''

Dareus' hit on Ryan Fitzpatrick on the first snap following the two-minute warning led to the quarterback throwing his second of three interceptions in the fourth quarter. New York's loss, combined with Pittsburgh's win at Cleveland, eliminated the Jets from playoff contention.

The Bills (8-8) were already eliminated from playoff contention for a 16th straight season.

On Monday, punter Colton Schmidt and running back Mike Gillislee were among four players signed to contract extensions.

In his second year with the Bills, Schmidt set the team record by finishing the season with a net punting average of 41.3 yards. Gillislee had 47 carries for 267 yards and three touchdowns in five games after being signed in November to fill in for backup Karlos Williams, who was sidelined by a shoulder injury.

Cornerback Mario Butler and receiver Greg Salas were also signed to extensions.

The Bills also signed seven practice-squad members to reserve/future contracts, including guard Cyril Richardson, the team's 2014 fifth-round draft pick. Also signed were tight ends Blake Annen and Jacob Maxwell, defensive backs Jonathan Dowling and Philip Thomas, defensive end Cedric Reed and center Ronald Patrick.

---

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL