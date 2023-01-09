Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills
Published

Bills' Damar Hamlin's latest health update sparks jubilation: 'GOD IS GOOD!!!'

Hamlin suffered the scary emergency last Monday night

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Cincinnati hospital about a week after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center revealed Monday that Hamlin was discharged from the hospital and transferred to a Buffalo hospital where he will continue to make strides in his health after last week's scary on-field collapse.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills walks to the tunnel during halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills walks to the tunnel during halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

The sports world was jubilant on social media.

Hamlin spent about a week in the hospital after he suffered a medical emergency in the first quarter of the Bills’ game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

PATRIOTS’ BILL BELICHICK NONCOMMITTAL ON MAC JONES AS NEXT YEAR’S STARTER

He would wake up days later and feel well enough to watch Buffalo play the New England Patriots over the weekend. Kick returner Nyheim Hines scored a touchdown on the opening kickoff and Hamlin’s reaction apparently set off alarms in the hospital.

Nyheim Hines of the Buffalo Bills returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York.

Nyheim Hines of the Buffalo Bills returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

"We have permission from him and his family to let you know he watched the game on Sunday. He was beyond excited," the doctors said. "When the opening kickoff was run back he set off every alarm in the ICU."

Hamlin tweeted a photo from his hospital bed with his family alongside as they watched the game and saw the entire league pay tribute to him. Buffalo defeated New England 35-23.

Damar Hamlin watching the Bills from his hospital bed.

Damar Hamlin watching the Bills from his hospital bed. (@HamlinIsland/Sports Report+/TMX)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buffalo now has a date at home against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the wild-card playoffs.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.