Bills' Damar Hamlin's latest health update sparks jubilation: 'GOD IS GOOD!!!'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Cincinnati hospital about a week after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center revealed Monday that Hamlin was discharged from the hospital and transferred to a Buffalo hospital where he will continue to make strides in his health after last week's scary on-field collapse.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The sports world was jubilant on social media.

Hamlin spent about a week in the hospital after he suffered a medical emergency in the first quarter of the Bills’ game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

PATRIOTS’ BILL BELICHICK NONCOMMITTAL ON MAC JONES AS NEXT YEAR’S STARTER

He would wake up days later and feel well enough to watch Buffalo play the New England Patriots over the weekend. Kick returner Nyheim Hines scored a touchdown on the opening kickoff and Hamlin’s reaction apparently set off alarms in the hospital.

"We have permission from him and his family to let you know he watched the game on Sunday. He was beyond excited," the doctors said. "When the opening kickoff was run back he set off every alarm in the ICU."

Hamlin tweeted a photo from his hospital bed with his family alongside as they watched the game and saw the entire league pay tribute to him. Buffalo defeated New England 35-23.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buffalo now has a date at home against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the wild-card playoffs.