Bills capture AFC East title for first time in 25 years

It’s only been 25 years, but the Buffalo Bills can finally call themselves AFC East champs again.

Josh Allen had four touchdowns – two through the air and two on the ground – to help Buffalo to the 48-19 win on Saturday night against the Denver Broncos. The Bills are the first team to win the AFC East not named the New England Patriots since 2008.

Allen finished 28-for-40 with 359 passing yards and was sacked only once. He ran for 33 yards on the ground. His first touchdown pass was a 9-yarder to Dawson Knox in the first quarter and his second was a 22-yarder to Jake Kumerow with 1:49 left in the second quarter.

He added a touchdown in the second half and a Devin Singletary 51-yard run were the key offensive plays to close out the game. Jerry Hughes also had a 21-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley each had more than 110 yards receiving. Diggs had 11 catches for 147 yards and Beasley had eight catches for 112 yards.

Denver couldn’t get its offense going. Drew Lock was 20-for-32 with 132 passing yards and a touchdown. He was sacked three times and fumbled the ball away once. Lock’s lone touchdown pass was to Noah Fant. The tight end finished with eight catches for 68 yards.

Melvin Gordon III led the Broncos with 61 rushing yards on 11 carries and he had two touchdowns.

The Broncos are eliminated from playoff contention.

Buffalo hadn’t won the division since 1995. Jim Kelly was still the starting quarterback at that time, and he was throwing passes to Russell Copeland and Bill Brooks. Thurman Thomas was leading the running game and Bruce Smith was anchoring the defense.

The 1995 season finished on Christmas Eve. Coolio, TLC, Seal, Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey were dominating the Billboard charts that year. "Toy Story," "Jumanji" and "Braveheart" were among the movies released that year.