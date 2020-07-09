NBA legend Bill Russell recalls racing Wilt Chamberlain across the country

Two of the NBA’s greatest players once raced across the country in their luxury sports cars.

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell made the revelation in a tweet Wednesday when a fan asked him what kind of Lamborghini the Hall of Fame center was driving in the 1970s.

Russell replied to the fan and also revealed that he and Wilt Chamberlain raced across the country.

“.@Lamborghini 400GT. If the seat was all the way back I could not touch the pedals. I used to race Wilt in his @Maserati_HQ Ghibli. Don’t ask who won, you know the answer," Russell replied.

He added: “Did I mention we raced across country.”

Russell and Chamberlain were the biggest stars of the NBA during the late 1950s and throughout the 1960s. Russell was a 12-time All-Star, 11-time NBA champion, and five-time NBA MVP.

By comparison, Chamberlain was only a two-time champion, but put up some of the most impressive numbers the game has ever seen.

In his dominant 1961-62 season with the Philadelphia Warriors, he averaged 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds. He’s the only player in NBA history to score 100 points in a game. He won one title with the Philadelphia 76ers and another with the Los Angeles Lakers