Bill Belichick's reported girlfriend's 64-year-old ex blasts critics: 'Let them live their lives'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have competition – but it hasn't come without criticism.

Last week, it was reported that former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, 72, is dating Jordon Hudson, a 24-year-old cheerleader.

The two have been spotted together since the reports swirled, all but confirming their relationship (as did Rob Gronkowski at the roast of Tom Brady).

But with the age gap has come lots of questions – many of which are unnecessary, says none other than Hudson's ex-boyfriend, 64-year-old Joshua Zuckerman.

Zuckerman squashed any speculation that Hudson is dating Belichick simply for money and fame.

"She is wise beyond her years, much more than any 20-something I’ve ever met in my life," Zuckerman told TMZ. "The narrative about her character is not fair to her."

"I’ve been getting calls left and right from news stations about my relationship with Jordon Hudson. I have been involved with Jordon platonically and romantically and I consider her a good friend. I feel bad that she’s caught up in this whirlwind," Zuckerman added.

Zuckerman said he and Hudson "regularly discuss business and shared interest in psychology, philosophy and most important, our love of nature." It's rumored that Belichick signed Hudson's college textbook when they first met, and they initially bonded over similar topics.

But at the end of the day, Zuckerman wants what's best for Hudson, and that's for her to live her best life with Belichick.

"To be honest, I wish these internet trolls and paparazzi would leave her alone – and everyone else alone – and let them live their lives."

Belichick will be off an NFL sideline for the first time since 1974 after he and the Pats, with whom he won six Super Bowls, parted ways after 24 seasons.

