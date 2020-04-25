Bill Belichick's draft appears to go to the dog

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was the talk of the NFL Draft for a brief moment -- and it wasn’t for anything he actually did on the second day of the event.

The ESPN broadcast peered into his dining room at one point of the event and instead of seeing the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, fans got to see his dog. The moment came as New England selected safety Kyle Dugger with the No. 37 pick of the draft.

2020 NFL DRAFT: EVERY PICK FROM ROUNDS 2 AND 3

Fans were delighted to see the dog sitting in the coach’s seat and they wondered who really was the brains behind the Patriots' draft operations Friday night.

New England traded out of the first round Thursday night and made most of its moves Friday.

The Patriots selected Dugger No. 37. He played college football at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne and might be one of those diamonds in the rough that Belichick has a knack for finding.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: 2020 NFL DRAFT PROFILE

The team then selected two linebackers: Josh Uche and Afernee Jennings. Uche was a stud at Michigan, recording 33 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his final season at Michigan. Jennings, from Alabama, had 83 tackles and eight sacks in his senior season.

The Patriots then traded back into the second round to draft tight ends. New England selected Devin Asiasi from UCLA at No. 91 and Virginia Tech’s Dalton Keene at No. 101.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

If Friday was any indication, rounds four through seven could be even busier for New England.