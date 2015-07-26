Bill Belichick's boat will remind you how many rings he has

Bill Belichick is almost running out of fingers to put his Super Bowl rings on. Now with six in total, Belichick is one of the most decorated coaches in NFL history.

Prior to this February's Super Bowl victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Belichick's boat was named "V Rings," for his five Super Bowl rings. Now, the head coach has gone ahead and changed the name of said boat to "VI Rings." He never wants you to forget how many rings he has, especially when he passes you on the water.

