Bill Belichick dresses up for Halloween photo shoot with girlfriend in wild couple's costume

Legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick was in the Halloween spirit this year, as his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, posted a couple’s costume photo shoot on Instagram.

The photo shoot was on the beach.

Decked out in full fisherman’s gear with a cigar in his mouth, Belichick was smiling as his fishing hook was attached to Hudson, who was a mermaid.

Belichick, 72, had a giant fisherman’s hat, black and yellow rain jacket, jeans and big black boots to go along with his fishing rod.

Hudson, 24, had a full mermaid’s tail with red, orange and yellow scales, while wearing a bejeweled top.

While this was Belichick’s first time suiting up for Halloween this year, Hudson was spotted, according to TMZ, at Walt Disney World this past weekend wearing a cropped New York Giants T-shirt while sporting short-shorts that her boyfriend wore during his time coaching the team through the 1980s.

Belichick recently joined Instagram in September, announcing it during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," which received a huge applause from the group at the time. He reposted a photo from Hudson.

"Over the past few months, and not being with a team, I haven’t had the opportunity to express my thoughts at a moment’s notice," said Belichick, who did not land another head coaching gig after parting ways with the Patriots after more than two decades with the organization.

"So, now, I’m changing that. I tried to join ‘SnapFace,’ but I couldn’t find it. I decided this was a good place to land, so I can talk to you and show you what I’m up to."

"Welcome to the ‘Gram, Billy!!!!" Hudson added.

Belichick also had an infamous Halloween moment, when star receiver Randy Moss invited the then-Patriots head coach to a Halloween party at a roller rink with his team. Belichick showed up to the amazement of his squad dressed in a full pirate outfit with his then-wife Debby Clarke Belichick.

As he is no longer coaching, Belichick jumped into the sports media realm after not finding his next coaching job, showcasing a more fun side of himself that was concealed during his coaching days.

However, Belichick does have a thing for Halloween, and he is clearly keeping that going with Hudson today.

