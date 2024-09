Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick is officially on Instagram, or "Instaface" as he likes to call it.

And he’s already getting the hang of things after reposting a photo from girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

Belichick made his Instagram announcement Wednesday during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," which received a huge round of applause from the group.

And Belichick’s first Instagram story was a repost from Hudson, the 23-year-old who shared a photo of the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach petting a goat at the United States Naval Academy.

"I will leave the ‘Billy-Goat-ing’ to @bill.t.goat at the @usnavalacademy," Belichick wrote on his story. "Thanks for the warm reception, J!"

While they have been photographed together, Belichick hasn’t publicly acknowledged his relationship with Hudson, making this another first in the 72-year-old’s life.

Hudson captioned the photo with, "This is my formal petition for @BillBelichick to change his handle to @ BillyGoat !!" with a goat emoji.

"Welcome to the ‘Gram, Billy!!!!" she added.

Belichick’s first post on his new page was a video statement about why he is joining the social media platform.

"Over the past few months, and not being with a team, I haven’t had the opportunity to express my thoughts at a moment’s notice," said Belichick, who didn’t land another head coaching gig after parting ways with the New England Patriots after more than two decades with the organization.

"So, now, I’m changing that. I tried to join ‘SnapFace,’ but I couldn’t find it. I decided this was a good place to land, so I can talk to you and show you what I’m up to."

Since Belichick has jumped into the sports media realm after not finding his next coaching job, joining social media makes sense for him.

He may be getting some help, but Belichick is certainly off to a hot start with his Instagram debut, and Hudson is doing her part to make him feel welcome.

