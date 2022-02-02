Bill Belichick calls Tom Brady 'the best player in NFL history'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick released a statement on Wednesday, a day after future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL.

"I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner," Belichick said in a statement released by the Patriots. "Tom's humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history."

Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowl titles together with the Patriots and were the key reasons why the franchise had a dynasty that lasted nearly two decades. The coach/quarterback duo is arguably the greatest in league history.

Brady won his seventh Super Bowl championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 NFL season.

Belichick led the Patriots to a 10-7 record with rookie quarterback Mac Jones this past season. New England fell to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card game. The legendary coach says that he plans on coaching the Patriots next season as well.

"Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the No. 1 player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational," Belichick said. "Tom was professional on and off the field, and (he) carried himself with class, integrity, and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years."