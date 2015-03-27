Big East unveils divisional alignment

The Big East will have East and West divisions.

The conference revealed its divisional alignment Tuesday for the 2013 college football season, when the league grows to 12 teams.

Central Florida, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Louisville, Rutgers and South Florida will comprise the East division, while the West division will feature Boise State, Houston, Memphis, San Diego State, SMU and Temple.

The division winners will meet in a conference championship game to be played at the home field of one of the participating teams.

"This new alignment gives the Conference and its fans the best of both worlds - national exposure that is a result of the BIG EAST being in six of the top 10 U.S. media markets - with a schedule that focuses on spirited regional rivalries," said league commissioner Mike Aresco.

The division alignment will be revisited after 2014, when Navy joins the Big East.