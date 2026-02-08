Big 12 fines Oklahoma State $50,000 for anti-Mormon chants directed at BYU

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oklahoma State was fined $50,000 following an investigation into inappropriate chants that referenced Mormons during a men’s basketball game against BYU last week, the Big 12 Conference announced Sunday.

After Oklahoma State defeated BYU 99-92, BYU head coach Kevin Young claimed he heard "F--- the Mormons" chants coming from the student section.

"In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued Oklahoma State University a $50,000 fine following its investigation into inappropriate chants which referenced the Mormon religion that occurred during Wednesday’s men’s basketball game," the statement said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The Big 12 Conference will not tolerate any behavior that targets or demeans others."

Oklahoma State said it will not appeal the fine in a statement.

"The reference to religion did not meet our standards and expectations," the university said in a statement. "Oklahoma State respects the Big 12’s decision and will not appeal the fine."

ROCKETS STAR'S EXPLICIT OUTBURST TOWARD FEMALE REF SPARKS APOLOGY

It was at least the fourth time in a year that BYU teams have been the target of anti-Mormon chants. The Big 12 fined Colorado $50,000 in September after football fans directed expletives and religious slurs at Mormons during a game against the Cougars in Boulder.

Similar incidents occurred at an Arizona men's basketball game last season and a Cincinnati football game in November. Neither school was fined.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

BYU athletic director Brian Santiago said they are trying to eliminate the derogatory chants.

"What we’re trying to do is eliminate the behavior from happening and the apologies that come afterward," Santiago said Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.