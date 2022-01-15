Bengals win first playoff game since 1991, eliminate Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals picked up their first playoff win since 1991 after beating the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, 26-19.

Joe Burrow kept his poise in his first career playoff game. He was 24-for-34 with 244 passing yards and two touchdown passes – one to tight end C.J. Uzomah and the other to Tyler Boyd.

Bengals rookie sensation Ja’Marr Chase led the way with nine catches for 116 yards. Uzomah had six catches for 64 yards and Boyd had four catches for 26 yards.

Cincinnati’s scoring drive in the second quarter was heavily scrutinized. On the touchdown pass from Burrow to Boyd, a whistle blew as the ball was in the air. It appeared that Burrow may have been out of bounds when he threw the ball but replayed showed that wasn’t the case.

The officials didn’t address the whistle that was heard. Because the whistle wasn’t addressed, fans wondered whether if they actually heard the sound or if they were just dreaming it. "Sunday Night Football" rules analyst Terry McAulay said during the broadcast the play should’ve been blown dead.

The touchdown loomed large over the first half, but Derek Carr would lead the Raiders to a touchdown before the first half would end.

Carr tried to engineer a game-tying drive at the end of the game but would come up just short.

He finished 29-for-54 with 310 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. His lone touchdown pass went to Zay Jones, who finished with five catches for 61 yards.

Darren Waller led the way with seven catches for 76 yards.

The last time the Bengals won a playoff game, Sam Wyche was roaming the sideline and calling plays for the team. The Bengals beat the Houston Oilers 41-14 and would later lose to the Raiders in the divisional round.

Since then, the Bengals were on a massive playoff losing streak. Marvin Lewis guided the team back to the postseason during the 2005 season but the team lost in the wild card round and six more times after that.

The losing streak is now snapped and the Bengals are back in the divisional round of the playoffs. Cincinnati will find who they play next when the dust settles on Sunday.