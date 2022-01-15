Erroneous whistle on Bengals touchdown pass sparks confusion, controversy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredible touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd to help put the team up two touchdowns before halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders in their AFC playoff matchup.

Burrow scrambled to his right and threw across his body to connect with Boyd in the end zone. After the extra point, Cincinnati was up 20-6.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, the play became the source of controversy as it appeared an official blew a whistle as Burrow was near the sideline.

It appeared it was possible that Burrow was out of bounds before he threw the ball but subsequent replays showed he was well in bounds before firing off the pass. The whistle sounded while the ball was in the air.

STEELERS' JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER ANNOUNCES SURPRISE RETURN FOR PLAYOFF GAME: 'GOD ANSWERED MY PRAYERS'

The referees ruled the play a touchdown and the call stood following a replay. The officials didn’t address the whistle that was heard. Because the whistle wasn’t addressed, fans wondered whether if they actually heard the sound or if they were just dreaming it.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero noted the rules when it came to any kind of whistle.

"Sunday Night Football" rules analyst Terry McAulay said during the broadcast the play should’ve been blown dead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Regardless, the play stood and Cincinnati had a comfortable lead. The Raiders would score on the next drive to cut the deficit to 20-13.