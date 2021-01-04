Bengals give vote of confidence to Zac Taylor, 'bullish on the foundation' he's building

The Cincinnati Bengals finished the 2020 season in the bottom half of the NFL with a 4-11-1 record.

The organization said Monday that head coach Zac Taylor is safe for at least one more season. Taylor has been the coach since the 2019 season, taking over for Marvin Lewis. Taylor has only won six games in those two seasons.

"Our fans wanted a fresh new direction two years ago, and that is what we aimed to do in hiring a bright, energetic head coach in Zac Taylor. We remain bullish on the foundation Zac is building, and we look forward to next year giving our fans the winning results we all want. In Zac's two years, we have added many new starters and contributors through the draft, we have invested heavily in free agency, and we have acquired a talented young quarterback with a bright future," Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement.

"This season we faced challenges with injuries at key positions and missed opportunities. I am proud of our football team for fighting hard through adversity. That adversity and hard work will help us next season. We'll enter the offseason looking to shore up our weaknesses and amplify the strengths of our talented young core. We are not discouraged, but instead feel motivated and confident that next year will reap the benefits of the work that has been done to date. We must capitalize on the opportunities in front of us. Next year we will earn our stripes."

Cincinnati will have the No. 5 pick of this year’s draft.

The Bengals took Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick of last year’s draft. He was having a solid rookie season before he tore his ACL. Burrow finished with 2,688 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games as the Bengals’ starting quarterback.