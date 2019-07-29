Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd says practice field was ‘terrible’ after AJ Green goes down with injury

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd criticized the field conditions at the University of Dayton after teammate A.J. Green fractured his ankle, costing him six to eight weeks.

Boyd called the turf at Welcome Stadium – the home of the Dayton Flyers – “terrible” after Green injured his ankle during practice Saturday.

“Yeah, the turf was terrible,” Boyd told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “The turf was terrible. I couldn't run any routes out there. I'm falling all over the ground. It was bad. It was rocks, pebbles out there. Man, it was somewhere we shouldn't have been. I'm not trying to say any excuses, but it is what it is.”

Team officials surveyed the field before practice, according to the newspaper. First-year coach Zac Taylor didn’t blame the field conditions for the injury.

“We had no issues with the field when we got out there,” Taylor told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We just kept it at a limited practice. We were out there for an hour and the field didn’t cause any injuries. We had one guy who fell down [Green] and landed on his ankle funny and that’s the extent of it.”

Green’s injury puts him in doubt for the start of the season, according to ESPN.

The Bengals open up the season on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 9.