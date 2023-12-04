Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals lineman screams expletive into camera after touchdown celebration

Orlando Brown Jr. take the touchdown celebration a bit too far

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The Cincinnati Bengals found the end zone in Jacksonville on Monday night, but their touchdown celebration was taken a step too far for one participant. 

Bengals running back Joe Mixon busted his way over the goal line from six yards out, taking a few Jaguars defenders with him, to tie the game at seven apiece. 

And the Bengals knew exactly how they wanted to celebrate. 

Bengals touchdown dance

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium on December 04, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Mixon led the way with a team dance in the end zone, and it was an ode to the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies who performed a dance in the tunnel prior to the playoffs starting last season. 

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

But, when all was said and done, Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. decided to add some extra dance moves before screaming an expletive into the camera that he was in front of. 

"Jacka--!" Brown said before running off the field. 

Let’s just say that Brown’s move might lead to a call from the league regarding some sort of discipline, as players are not supposed to use such language into the cameras. They are aware voices get picked up by the broadcast. 

Brown, who’s in his first season with the Bengals after signing a lucrative $64 million deal for the next four seasons, is in his sixth year in the NFL. He was a third-round draft choice by the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent three seasons. 

He, then, was dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played on Patrick Mahomes’ blind side at left tackle. He was a big piece in winning a Super Bowl title for the Chiefs last season. 

Cincinnati is hoping that Brown’s solid pass-blocking skills can provide the same protection for Joe Burrow, their franchise quarterback who just got paid the most lucrative extension in league history that carries an average $55 million per season, for years to come. 

Orlando Brown Jr. at practice

Orlando Brown Jr. #75 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

They’d also likely want him not to scream expletives into cameras as he celebrates touchdowns with his teammates, too. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.