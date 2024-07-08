Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals' Joe Burrow theorizes how 18-game NFL schedule could work

18-game season is something that's been floated in recent months

An 18-game NFL season is one idea that has swirled over the last few months.

Whether the NFL owners and NFL Players Association would vote for it has yet to be seen, but Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was asked what the "perfect" NFL schedule would look like and he theorized how an 18-game schedule could happen, even floating the idea of scheduling the Super Bowl for Presidents’ Day weekend.

"I think it would be cool to have the normal bye week schedule that it is now, have it spread out, but then, like Week 13, do like the Pro Bowl break where you’re doing the 7-on-7 and all the skills challenges like the NBA does," Burrow said on Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take."

"I think that would get more ratings for the Pro Bowl, and then it would also give everybody that bye week going into the last six games of the year."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talked about an 18-game schedule earlier this year. He said taking away preseason games could help solidify that plan.

"I think we're good at 17 now," Goodell said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "But listen, we're looking at how we continue. I'm not a fan of the preseason. … The reality is, I'd rather replace a preseason game with a regular-season game any day. That's just picking quality.

"If we get to 18 and two, that's not an unreasonable thing. The other thing it does, [Super Bowl Sunday] ends on up Presidents' Day weekend, which is a three-day weekend, which makes it Sunday night, and then you have Monday off."

Goodell’s plan has since brought mixed reactions.

