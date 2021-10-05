Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase says SEC Experience helps him handle big games in NFL

"It just means more." Those four words sum up everything that is sacred about SEC football and rightfully so. The SEC has seven teams in the top-25 AP Poll, including No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia.

Two years ago, it was LSU that ruled the conference, and Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase was the team’s linchpin. Chase routinely dominated the conference en route to becoming the 2021 5th overall selection by Cincinnati. Early returns have been positive, as Chase leads all rookie receivers with 297 yards and four touchdowns, reunited with former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Speaking with the Bengals media on Monday, Chase was asked how he handles big games in the NFL. SEC haters, look away.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Every game I played in college was a big game. I was in the SEC," Chase said.

It’s no surprise that Chase isn’t fazed by the NFL. After all, Chase is used to playing in front of 102,321 of the most passionate college football fans in Death Valley at Tiger Stadium. He certainly wasn’t fazed by playing at Paul Brown Stadium against the hopeless Jaguars last Thursday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chase’s play has contributed to the Bengals’ 3-1 record, which has them in contention in the crowded AFC North. Chase has also garnered his own awards, being named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month for September.