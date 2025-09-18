Ben Johnson rips Bears' practice efforts after sluggish start, says they're not 'championship-caliber'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After the Chicago Bears hired Ben Johnson following his massive success in Detroit, many football fans expected the Bears to take the next step.

Johnson was the offensive coordinator of the high-powered Lions, and his move was widely regarded as extremely beneficial for 2024 first-overall pick Caleb Williams.

The season started off nicely when Chicago led the Minnesota Vikings entering the fourth quarter of their season opener. But J.J. McCarthy led a wild comeback, and then Johnson's former Lions dismantled his new team, 52-21, in a sour homecoming game this past Sunday.

They say practice makes perfect. Well, that's part of the issue, according to Johnson.

"I think our practice habits are yet to reflect a championship-caliber team," he said.

Asked specifically which practice habits aren’t "championship-caliber," Johnson gave a lengthy list.

"We should be going to the football, finishing hard," he said. "We talk about it all the time with the offensive players that our fundamentals, our finish and our technique, they need to show up in walk-through, they need to show up on the practice field. That’s how it shows up on game day. Simple things of how do we properly block? How do we catch the ball? How do we block after the catch? Ball security and things like that. It’s the little things that you learn in youth league football that even at this level, they make a huge difference."

Chicago has allowed 73 points over the past five quarters. Minnesota rallied from 11 points down in the fourth quarter for a 27-24 win.

The schedule isn't exactly lightening up this week as they host the Dallas Cowboys, who narrowly lost to the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles before defeating the New York Giants, 40-37, in overtime over the weekend.

