Bears' Jimmy Graham comes away 'unscathed' after Miami crash

Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham said he was "fine" after reportedly being involved in a single-car rollover crash in Miami on Thursday morning.

Florida-based journalist Andy Slater reported Graham was in the wreck and was not injured, adding Graham didn’t even want to be checked out by paramedics at the scene of the crash.

Later Thursday, Graham tweeted an update on his health.

"Just wanted to get ahead of this and tell everybody I’m fine. Was in an accident this morning trying to avoid a disabled vehicle in the center lane. I walked away from it unscathed. Blessings," Graham tweeted.

Slater reported Graham was not at fault for the crash and was attempting to swerve out of the way of a car that was blocking the road.

Graham is a five-time Pro Bowl and one-time All-Pro tight end, who at one point was among the top tight ends in the league before the emergences of Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

He spent the 2020 season with the Bears, his first in Chicago. He played in all 16 games, catching 50 passes for 456 yards and eight touchdowns.

He had previously played for the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints. He has one season left with the Bears on his contract.