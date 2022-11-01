Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago Bears
Published

NFL trade deadline: Bears acquire Chase Claypool in splashy trade with Steelers

Chase Claypool broke out during his rookie season with the Steelers

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Chicago Bears made a huge move to bolster the offense and give Justin Fields a legit weapon.

The Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2023 second-round pick, ESPN reported Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chase Claypool of the Steelers catches a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 16, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

Chase Claypool of the Steelers catches a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 16, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Bears later confirmed the trade.

Chicago’s offense has struggled since Fields came into the league in 2021. The offense was 27th in points scored and 24th in yards gained after the 2021 season and enters Week 9 of the 2022 season ranked 23rd in points scored and 27th in yards gained. 

With Claypool added to the wide receiving corps, it may give Fields a better chance to spread the ball around even more.

BROWNS' AMARI COOPER CALLS HIS INTERCEPTED PASS AN 'ABOMINATION,' TRIED TO THROW IT AWAY

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool warms up before the Dolphins game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool warms up before the Dolphins game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Claypool broke out in the Steelers’ offense in his rookie season in 2020. He had 62 catches for 873 yards and scored nine touchdowns. In Ben Roethlisberger’s final season last year, he caught 59 balls for 860 yards and two touchdowns.

This season, Claypool has dealt with the transition from Mitchell Trubisky to Kenny Pickett. He had 32 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown so far. He would be the second-leading receiver on the Bears after Darnell Mooney, who has 25 catches for 364 yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas Cowboys' Chauncey Golston is called for roughing the passer on Chicago Bears' Justin Fields, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys' Chauncey Golston is called for roughing the passer on Chicago Bears' Justin Fields, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Chicago is 3-5 to start the season. The Bears lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, 49-29.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.