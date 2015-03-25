Baylor still reigns atop women's hoops poll

Baylor remained a unanimous choice as the No. 1 team in women's college basketball, according to the latest Associated Press poll.

The Lady Bears received all 40 first-place votes and a total of 1,000 points from a nationwide media panel. Baylor is the top-ranked team for the ninth straight week and an undisputed choice for the second week in a row.

Notre Dame, Connecticut and Stanford kept their spots from second through fourth, while California moved up one spot to fifth, swapping places with Duke. Kentucky, Penn State, Tennessee and Maryland round out the top 10.

The second 10 consists of Dayton, Georgia, Louisville, UCLA, North Carolina, Delaware, South Carolina, Colorado, Texas A&M and Green Bay. Texas A&M has lost three straight and tumbled six places from 13th.

Nebraska, LSU, Florida State, Syracuse and Toledo are the last five teams ranked. LSU, thanks in part to Sunday's 67-52 win over Texas A&M, and Toledo are this week's newcomers. Iowa State and Purdue dropped out.