Bayern survives to reach Champions League quarterfinals

Away goals proved to be the difference as Bayern Munich advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday despite falling 2-0 to Arsenal and finishing the two-legged tie 3-3 on aggregate.

Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny scored on each side of the intermission for Arsenal on the night, but it wasn't enough for the Gunners as the last remaining English club was ousted from the competition.

After securing a comfortable 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium a fortnight and a half ago, Bayern was a bit shorthanded for the second leg, playing without winger Franck Ribery due to an ankle injury, while midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and defender Jerome Boateng were both suspended for the match.

Arsenal entered the contest with an unenviable task facing them, but optimism sprouted when the Gunners got off the mark just three minutes into the match as Theo Walcott collected a pass along the right flank and threaded a low cross into the box through four Bayern defenders for Giroud to pound home for the surprising 1-0 lead.

Arsenal went into the break holding the slim lead, but it was the hosts that had the better of the play for most of the second half. The Bavarians fired several shots in the direction of Lukasz Fabianski's goal, but could never find the net.

Arsenal made it 2-0 on the night with five minutes to play when Koscielny got his head to a corner kick from Santi Cazorla in the box and nodded it past Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to level the aggregate score. But the Gunners needed one more goal to swing the score in their favor, and ultimately ran out of time.

Last season's runners-up keep their chances alive to hoist the Champions League trophy for the first time since 2001 with the victory, while Arsenal has now been knocked out of all of its cup competitions and will quickly need to refocus on reaching the top four in the Premier League.

Malaga 2, FC Porto 0

Malaga, Spain - Malaga overturned a 1-0 first-leg loss and advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in the club's history on Wednesday after posting a 2-0 win over FC Porto at the Estadio La Rosaleda

Malaga struck first two minutes before the intermission when Isco collected a pass just outside the box and ripped a rising, right-footed strike into the top left corner of the net, leaving Porto netminder Helton with no chance for a save.

After the break, things got even better for the home side when Porto's Steven Defour was shown a second yellow card, reducing the visitors to 10 men.

Malaga took advantage of the extra man in the 77th minute when Roque Santa Cruz rose high and nodded home a corner kick to seal the Spanish side's place in the last eight.