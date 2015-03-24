Baseball commissioner Bud Selig expects vote next week on his successor

next Image 1 of 2

Commissioner Bud Selig says he expects baseball owners to vote next week from a list of three candidates for his successor.

Selig said Wednesday that the seven-member panel appointed earlier this year has worked independently and came up with the list on its own. The panel is headed by St. Louis Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr.

Owners meet in Baltimore next week. Selig is retiring in January.

There have been several reports that the three finalists are Rob Manfred, MLB's chief operating officer; Tim Brosnan, MLB's executive vice president for business and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner.

When asked about those names, Selig said "the list is accurate."

A candidate has to be approved by 23 of the 30 teams to be elected.