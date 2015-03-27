Baru has career-high 20 points, College of Charleston surges past Old Dominion 76-65

Adjehi Baru scored a career-high 20 points with nine rebounds and College of Charleston dominated the second half to defeat Old Dominion 76-65 Tuesday night.

Tied at 28 at the half, the Cougars (6-4) surged to a seven-point lead, with Baru dunking twice and hitting a free throw in the 9-2 run.

The Monarchs (1-10), who led by five in the first half, trimmed the deficit to three points, but Charleston answered with a 12-2 run to push the lead into double digits.

Rebounding from back-to-back home losses, the Cougars shot 61.5 percent in the second half (16 of 26), including 6 of 13 from 3-point range.

Andrew Lawrence added 17 points and Anthony Thomas 13 for Charleston. Trent Wiedeman, who missed six games with an ankle sprain, chipped in seven points.

DeShawn Painter, with 15 points, led Old Dominion in the first meeting between the two programs.